French Data Protection Authority Rules on Transfers of Health Data

Gaspard Terray of Foley Hoag discusses last month’s ruling in France that was previously mentioned on this site:

The French Conseil d’Etat handed down an important decision October, 13th regarding privacy and personal data protection. This decision comes in the wake of the “Schrems II” ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), which ruled that the protection of data transferred to the United States by the “Privacy Shield” was insufficient under European law.

A platform managing health data (named “Health Data Hub”) was created in 2019 to facilitate the share of these data in order to promote research. The Health Data Hub is very used in the context of the Covid-19 crisis. This platform has entered into a contract with an Irish subsidiary of the American company Microsoft to host the data and use the software required to process it.