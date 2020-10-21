French Court of Cassation Decides That an Employer Can Use a Facebook Post to Dismiss an Employee

Kristof Van Quathem of Covington & Burling writes:

On September 30, 2020, the French Court of Cassation (“Court”) ruled in favor of an employer that dismissed an employee because of the contents of a Facebook post (the decision is available here, in French). In particular, the employee in this case posted a photograph of a new clothing collection of the employer on a personal Facebook account. This post could be seen by the employee’s “friends”, including those who worked for competing firms.