French Court of Cassation Decides That an Employer Can Use a Facebook Post to Dismiss an Employee

Oct 212020
 
 October 21, 2020  Posted by  Business, Court, Non-U.S., Online, Workplace

Kristof Van Quathem  of Covington & Burling writes:

On September 30, 2020, the French Court of Cassation (“Court”) ruled in favor of an employer that dismissed an employee because of the contents of a Facebook post (the decision is available here, in French).  In particular, the employee in this case posted a photograph of a new clothing collection of the employer on a personal Facebook account.  This post could be seen by the employee’s “friends”, including those who worked for competing firms.

