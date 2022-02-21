French CNIL Releases 2022 Enforcement Priorities

Feb 212022
February 21, 2022 Non-U.S.
Hunton Andrews Kurth writes:
On February 15, 2022, the French Data Protection Authority (the “CNIL”) published its enforcement priority topics for 2022. Each year, the CNIL conducts numerous investigations in response to complaints, data breach notifications and ongoing events, or based on previously established enforcement priorities.
For 2022, the CNIL indicated that it will focus on three major strategic priorities…
