French CNIL Publishes Recommendations for Protecting Minors Online

Dan Cooper, Anna Oberschelp de Meneses, and Nicholas Shepherd of Covington & Burling write:
On June 9, 2021, the French Supervisory Authority (“CNIL”) published recommendations to help strengthen the protection of minors online (see here, in French). These recommendations are the result of a survey and public consultation conducted by the CNIL in 2020, which focused on the digital practices of minors (see our blog post here). The results of the CNIL’s survey and public consultation indicate that children are accessing the Internet at an early age on a “massive” scale. In light of this reality, the CNIL underscores the importance of ensuring that minors benefit from the effective protection of their personal data when engaging online.
