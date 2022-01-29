Freedom Convoy: Why Canadian truckers are protesting in Ottawa

Jessica Murphyh reports:
After a week-long drive across Canada, a convoy of big rigs has arrived in the national capital to protest vaccine mandates and Covid-19 measures. Organisers insist it will be peaceful, but police say they’re prepared for trouble.
It’s been dubbed the Freedom Convoy, and it’s got the country talking.
The movement was sparked by a vaccine mandate for truckers crossing the US-Canada border, implemented by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government earlier this month.
Anti-mandate protests are escalating all over the world this week, and Ottawa isn’t the only Canadian hotspot for protests. Last week, Joe Cadillic sent along a news item from Quebec:
For pharmacies located in big-box stores, such as Walmart or Costco, an unvaccinated person must be accompanied at all times during his or her travels by an employee of the business, the pharmacy or any other person mandated by them for this purpose, the decree reads. This person may not purchase products other than those related to the pharmaceutical service they are receiving.