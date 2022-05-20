Fraudster who hacked SUNY Plattsburgh accounts gets 9 ¼ year prison sentence

May 202022
Robert Gavin reports:
A federal judge sentenced Michael P. Fish to 9 ¼ years in prison Friday, saying he depravedly hacked into the accounts of dozens of unsuspecting female students at SUNY Plattsburgh, stole their private photos and sold the images on the internet.
With his family watching on a courtroom bench, the 26-year-old Fish sat in a green jail outfit as U.S. District Judge Mae D’Agostino bluntly told him his victimization of 60 women over a three-year period was deeply troubling and included “thoroughly disgusting” communications.
Read more at Albany Times-Union.