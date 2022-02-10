France’s privacy watchdog latest to find Google Analytics breaches GDPR

Feb 102022
Natasha Lomas reports:
Use of Google Analytics has now been found to breach European Union privacy laws in France — after a similar decision was reached in Austria last month.
The French data protection watchdog, the CNIL, said today that an unnamed local website’s use of Google Analytics is non-compliant with the bloc’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) — breaching Article 44 which covers personal data transfers outside the bloc to so-called third countries which are not considered to have essentially equivalent privacy protections.
