France fines Amazon €32 million over employee surveillance

France’s data protection agency said Tuesday that it had fined Amazon’s French warehouses unit 32 million euros ($34.9 million) for an “excessively intrusive” surveillance system to keep track of staff performance.

Amazon France Logistique monitored the work of employees in particular through data from scanners used by the staff to process packages, according to the agency, known by its initials CNIL.

Scanners alerted management of inactivity exceeding 10 minutes or the handling of packages and parcels “right up to the second”, the CNIL said in a statement.

One surveillance method targeted by CNIL was the use of so-called “stow machine guns” to note if an article was scanned “too fast”, or in less than 1.25 seconds.