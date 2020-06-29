FOURTH REICH? Mass-Tracking COVI-PASS Immunity Passports Slated to Roll Out in 15 Countries

Raul Diego reports, in part:

A British cybersecurity company, in partnership with several tech firms, is rolling out the COVI-PASS in 15 countries across the world; a “digital health passport” that will contain your COVID-19 test history and other “relevant health information.” According to the company website, the passport’s objective is “to safely return to work” and resume “social interactions” by providing authorities with “up-to-date and authenticated health information.”

These objectives mirror those that Bill Gates has been promoting since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown.

