Foundation cuts off Pasco schools, citing data sharing

Jeffrey S. Solochek and Kathleen McGrory report:

A national philanthropic organization has stopped funding the Pasco school district, citing concerns over the practice of sharing sensitive student data with police first reported by the Tampa Bay Times.

The school district already had received $1.8 million for teacher training and instructional materials from the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, an Oklahoma-based group that supports education initiatives and criminal justice reform.

Superintendent Kurt Browning said he was expecting $1.7 million more.