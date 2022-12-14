Former Twitter employee sentenced to more than three years in prison for spying for Saudi Arabia

Dec 142022
December 14, 2022 Breaches, Business, Court, Featured News, Online
Today’s reminder how small-N breaches and insider breaches can have huge potential harm.
Kevin Collier reports:
A former Twitter employee found guilty of spying on users on behalf of the Saudi royal family has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison.
Ahmad Abouammo, a dual U.S.-Lebanese citizen who helped oversee media partnerships for Twitter in the Middle East and North Africa, was part of a scheme to acquire the personal information of users, including phone numbers and birth dates, for a Saudi government agent.
Read more at NBC.