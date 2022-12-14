Former Twitter employee sentenced to more than three years in prison for spying for Saudi Arabia

 December 14, 2022

Today’s reminder how small-N breaches and insider breaches can have huge potential harm.  

A former Twitter employee found guilty of spying on users on behalf of the Saudi royal family has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

Ahmad Abouammo, a dual U.S.-Lebanese citizen who helped oversee media partnerships for Twitter in the Middle East and North Africa, was part of a scheme to acquire the personal information of users, including phone numbers and birth dates, for a Saudi government agent.

