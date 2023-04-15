Former Northwest student convicted of invasion of privacy charged with three new misdemeanors, a felony
Apr 152023
Sidney Lowry reports:
Logan Fainter, former Northwest student convicted of invasion of privacy, has been charged with assault to the second degree, two counts of sexual misconduct to the second degree and property damage to the second degree March 23 in Macon, Missouri. His most recent appearance in court was for a hearing to reduce his $50,000 bond April 11.
The court did not amend his bond due to there being no means to confirm a home plan.
Read more at Northwest Missourian.