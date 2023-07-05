Former Deputy U.S. Marshal Sentenced for Cyberstalking, Perjury, and Obstruction

The following is a June 30 press release from the Department of Justice, Office of the Inspector General:

A former deputy U.S. Marshal was sentenced today to 10 years and one month in prison

for conspiracy to commit cyberstalking, cyberstalking, perjury, and obstruction of justice.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Ian R. Diaz, 45, of

Glendora, California, and his then-wife, an unindicted co-conspirator (CC-1), posed as a

person with whom Diaz was formerly in a relationship (Jane Doe). In that guise, they sent

themselves harassing and threatening electronic communications that contained

apparent threats to harm CC-1; solicited and lured men found through Craigslist

“personal” advertisements to engage in so-called “rape fantasies” in an attempt to stage

a purported sexual assault on CC-1 orchestrated by Jane Doe; and staged one or more

hoax sexual assaults and attempted sexual assaults on CC-1. Diaz and CC-1 then

reported this conduct to local law enforcement, falsely claiming that Jane Doe posed a

genuine and serious threat to Diaz and CC-1. Their actions caused local law enforcement

to arrest, charge, and detain Jane Doe in jail for nearly three months for conduct for

which Diaz and CC-1 framed her.

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal

Division, Special Agent in Charge Harry A. Lidsky of the Justice Department’s Office of

the Inspector General (DOJ-OIG) Cyber Investigations Office, and Special Agent in

Charge Zachary Shroyer of the DOJ-OIG Los Angeles Field Office made the

announcement.

DOJ-OIG investigated the case.

Senior Litigation Counsel Marco A. Palmieri of the Criminal Division’s Public Integrity

Section (PIN) and Senior Trial Attorney Mona Sedky of the Computer Crime and

Intellectual Property Section prosecuted the case. Former PIN Trial Attorney Rebecca G.

Ross provided significant assistance.