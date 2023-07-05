Former Deputy U.S. Marshal Sentenced for Cyberstalking, Perjury, and Obstruction

The following is a June 30 press release from the Department of Justice, Office of the Inspector General:
A former deputy U.S. Marshal was sentenced today to 10 years and one month in prison
for conspiracy to commit cyberstalking, cyberstalking, perjury, and obstruction of justice.
According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Ian R. Diaz, 45, of
Glendora, California, and his then-wife, an unindicted co-conspirator (CC-1), posed as a
person with whom Diaz was formerly in a relationship (Jane Doe). In that guise, they sent
themselves harassing and threatening electronic communications that contained
apparent threats to harm CC-1; solicited and lured men found through Craigslist
“personal” advertisements to engage in so-called “rape fantasies” in an attempt to stage
a purported sexual assault on CC-1 orchestrated by Jane Doe; and staged one or more
hoax sexual assaults and attempted sexual assaults on CC-1. Diaz and CC-1 then
reported this conduct to local law enforcement, falsely claiming that Jane Doe posed a
genuine and serious threat to Diaz and CC-1. Their actions caused local law enforcement
to arrest, charge, and detain Jane Doe in jail for nearly three months for conduct for
which Diaz and CC-1 framed her.
