Former Davenport teacher sentenced to prison in invasion of privacy case

A former Davenport West High School science teacher was sentenced this week to six years in prison for secretly recording people in various stages of undress in his Bettendorf home.

In December, District Court Judge Meghan Corbin found Clinton R. Vanfossen, 61, guilty of five counts of invasion of privacy, one count each of preventing apprehension and obstructing justice and electronic or mechanical eavesdropping following a bench trial in October.

He also will serve a special sentence, similar to parole, for 10 years, court records show.