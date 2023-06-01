Forest Hills School District social media lawsuit transfered to California

Phil Ray reports:
A lawsuit filed by the Forest Hills School District against multiple social media platforms has been transferred to the U.S. District Court for Northern California, where it will be litigated along with at least 86 other civil actions.
Forest Hills has joined other Pennsylvania school districts in suing many of the most popular media platforms like Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram,TikTok and YouTube for the alleged harm caused to young people by adopting algorithms that not only captivate the attention of the nation’s teens and preteens but increasingly cause them “anxiety, depression and other mental health issues.”
Read more at Altoona Mirror.
NOTE: The news article does not seem to name or link to the litigation, but they are likely reporting on In re: Social Media Adolescent Addiction/Personal Injury Products Liability Litigation (MDL No. 3047), 22-MD-3047-YGR. The court has set up an informational page about the case with links, here.