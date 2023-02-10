Florida Sports Board Removes Menstruation Questions From Medical Form

Feb 102023
February 10, 2023 U.S., Youth & Schools
Amanda Holpuch and Remy Tumin report:
Florida’s governing body for high school sports voted on Thursday to remove all questions about menstruation from medical forms required for student athletes, after an uproar that reflected anxieties about digital and reproductive privacy.
Officials said that the form had been used for about 20 years, but the optional menstruation questions were spotlighted after Roe v. Wade was overturned and Florida introduced new restrictions on how gender identity and sexual orientation could be discussed in schools.
Read more at NY Times.