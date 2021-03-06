Florida is the Latest State to Consider Comprehensive Data Privacy Legislation

And now Florida? Glenn A. Brown and Christina Lamoureux of Squire Patton Boggs write:

The Florida state legislature is considering a sweeping data privacy bill introduced by Governor Ron DeSantis in February. House Bill 969 is the latest state provision to follow in the footsteps of the California Consumer Privacy Act (“CCPA”), the California Privacy Rights Act and the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act, in giving consumers greater control over how their personal information is used while imposing greater restrictions on companies’ use of that data.