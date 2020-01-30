Florida House Moves to Block Insurers From Using DNA Testing

Jan 302020
Bobby Caina Calvan reports:
The Florida House overwhelmingly approved legislation Wednesday that would bar life insurers from using genetic testing to deny policies.
The House bill would prohibit life, disability and long-term care insurers from canceling, limiting or setting premiums based on DNA testing. If the House version prevails, it would impose some of the nation’s strictest rules on how life insurers can use genetic tests in their underwriting decisions.
