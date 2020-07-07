Florida enacts DNA privacy law prohibiting use of genetic information for insurance policies

Trisha Jalan reports:

The US state of Florida on July 1 enacted a DNA privacy law prohibiting life, disability, and long-term insurance companies from using genetic information in providing coverage and deciding premiums. This was first reported by the Washington Examiner.

These specific insurers cannot deny coverage, limit, or cancel insurance plans, or even prescribe different premiums based on genetic information or DNA in Florida. In fact, such players cannot require or solicit genetic information or use genetic test results in any manner for insurance. However, individuals still can volunteer DNA information from third-party tests to insurers.