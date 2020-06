Autumn Bell reports:

A lawsuit has been filed against Leon County, challenging the county’s mask order.

[…]

The lawsuit contends that the order’s language violates several clauses in the Florida Constitution.

First, Sabatini says that the order violates the Privacy Clause because it infringes upon the “expectation of privacy that most Floridians expect to have over their own bodily and facial autonomy in addition to their medical privacy.”