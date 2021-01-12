Five Eyes network warns ePrivacy directive change will make online child abuse easier

Carl Brown reports:

The intelligence-sharing network Five Eyes has reportedly warned that changes to the European Union’s ePrivacy directive will hamper efforts to combat online child abuse.

An amendment to the European Electronic Communications Code, which came into force on December 21, extends the scope of privacy rules to ‘Over-the-top’ applications, including instant messaging services such as Facebook Messenger. This removes the explicit legal basis for service providers processing users’ content or traffic data, even for the purposes of detecting child abuse.

In a statement seen by the Daily Telegraph newspaper in the UK, the Five Eyes Network said the ePrivacy Directive “will make it easier for children to be sexually exploited and abused without detection.