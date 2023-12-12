Five Big Questions (And Zero Predictions) for the U.S. State Privacy Landscape In 2024

From The Future of Privacy Forum:

Entering 2024, the United States now stands alone as the sole G20 nation without a comprehensive, national framework governing the collection and use of personal data. With bipartisan efforts to enact federal privacy legislation once again languishing in Congress, state-level activity on privacy dramatically accelerated in 2023. As the dust from this year settles, we find that the number of states with ‘comprehensive’ commercial privacy laws swelled from five to twelve (or, arguably, thirteen), a new family of health-specific privacy laws emerged in Democratic-led states while Republican-led states increasingly adopted controversial age verification and parental consent laws, and state lawmakers took the first steps towards comprehensively regulating the development and use of Artificial Intelligence technologies.

While stakeholders are eager to know whether and how these 2023 trends will carry over into next year’s state legislative cycle, it is too early to make predictions with any confidence. So instead, this post explores five big questions about the state privacy landscape that will shape how 2024 legislative developments will impact the protection of personal information in the United States.

1. Will Any State Buck the Consensus Framework for ‘Comprehensive’ Privacy Protections?