Fitbit Spyware Steals Personal Data via Watch Face

Becky Bracken reports:

Immersive Labs Researcher takes advantage of lax Fitbit privacy controls to build a malicious spyware watch face.

A wide-open app-building API would allow an attacker to build a malicious application that could access Fitbit user data, and send it to any server.

Kev Breen, director of cyber threat research for Immersive Labs, created a proof-of-concept for just that scenario, after realizing that Fitbit devices are loaded with sensitive personal data.