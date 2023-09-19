First OpenAI Web-Scraping Class Action Voluntarily Dismissed

 September 19, 2023

Isaiah Poritz reports:

Plaintiffs in a wide-ranging consumer class action alleging OpenAI LP scraped private information from hundreds of millions of internet users dropped their lawsuit only a few months after filing the complaint in San Francisco federal court.

The 16 plaintiffs are reserving their right to re-file the complaint, according to the voluntary dismissal docketed Sept. 15.

The proposed class action alleged OpenAI and investor Microsoft Corp. violated a range of federal and state privacy and anti-hacking laws with an “unprecedented” web-scraping operation to harvest data used to train its popular generative AI programs ChatGPT and DALL-E.

