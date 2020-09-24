First Lawsuit over Alleged Violation of the LGPD Filed in Brazil

Clarity in Privacy reports:

On September 22, 2020, Brazil’s Public Ministry of the Federal District and Territories filed the first public civil action based on the country’s General Data Protection Law (“Lei Geral de Proteção de Dados” or “LGPD”).

According to the lawsuit, a company based in the city of Belo Horizonte sells personal information, including names, e-mail and postal addresses, and SMS contact numbers, of about 500,000 individuals on its website. The company’s website also offers data segmented by profession. The Ministry alleged that company’s handling of personal information violated the LGPD and the right to privacy guaranteed by the Brazilian Constitution.