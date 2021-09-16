First Circuit Court of Appeals reverses lower court, allow blood alcohol test in fatal Acadia crash

Dennis Hoey reports:
The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston has reversed a Maine federal court decision barring a blood alcohol test from being admitted as evidence in the prosecution of a fatal 2019 car crash that killed three people in Acadia National Park.
In an opinion issued Tuesday, the three-judge panel ruled that a Bar Harbor police officer and park ranger acted correctly when they ordered hospital staff to draw blood from the driver of the vehicle during the early morning hours of Aug. 31, 2019. The driver, Praneeth Manubolu, was the only person in the 2019 Dodge Challenger who survived the crash. His injuries were described as minor, but he was transported by a Bar Harbor police officer to a local hospital for observation.
Related: U.S. v. Manubolu, 20-1871
h/t, Joe Cadillic