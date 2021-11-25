Firm that breached Instagram’s privacy rules ordered to pay $24 million in class-action ruling

Nov 252021
 
 November 25, 2021  Posted by  Breaches, Business, Court, Non-U.S.

Keith Fraser reports:

A B.C. judge has certified a class-action lawsuit against a company that breached Instagram’s privacy policies in connection with nearly 2.4 million Instagram users in Canada. The firm has been ordered to pay more than $24 million in damages.

The allegation in the court case was that Hyp3r Inc., a U.S.-based marketing platform that used social media profiles on Instagram as a data source, collected, retained and exploited users’ personal information without their notice or consent.

Read more on Vancouver Sun.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.