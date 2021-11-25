Firm that breached Instagram’s privacy rules ordered to pay $24 million in class-action ruling

A B.C. judge has certified a class-action lawsuit against a company that breached Instagram’s privacy policies in connection with nearly 2.4 million Instagram users in Canada. The firm has been ordered to pay more than $24 million in damages.
Keith Fraser reports:
The allegation in the court case was that Hyp3r Inc., a U.S.-based marketing platform that used social media profiles on Instagram as a data source, collected, retained and exploited users’ personal information without their notice or consent.
