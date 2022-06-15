Firefox: Our new cookie protection will stop companies tracking you across sites

Jun 152022
June 15, 2022 Business, Online, Surveillance
Liam Tung reports:
Mozilla has rolled out a privacy protection it calls “Total Cookie Protection” as the default for the browser on Windows, Mac and Linux.
The idea behind Total Cookie Protection is that cookies remain limited to the site from which they were added to a browser. Mozilla’s analogy for the functionality of Total Cookie Protection is a “cookie jar”, which is assigned exclusively to the site that dropped the cookie file in the browser. No other site can access that assigned cookie jar, fencing cookies in to give advertisers a limited view of site visitors rather than a detailed multi-site view of them.
