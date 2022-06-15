Firefox: Our new cookie protection will stop companies tracking you across sites

Jun 152022
 
 June 15, 2022  Posted by  Business, Online, Surveillance

Liam Tung reports:

Mozilla has rolled out a privacy protection it calls “Total Cookie Protection” as the default for the browser on Windows, Mac and Linux.

The idea behind Total Cookie Protection is that cookies remain limited to the site from which they were added to a browser. Mozilla’s analogy for the functionality of Total Cookie Protection is a “cookie jar”, which is assigned exclusively to the site that dropped the cookie file in the browser. No other site can access that assigned cookie jar, fencing cookies in to give advertisers a limited view of site visitors rather than a detailed multi-site view of them.

Read more at ZDNet.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.