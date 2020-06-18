Fingerprint Case Against White Castle to Proceed

Jun 182020
Kirsten Errick reports:
On Tuesday, Judge John J. Tharp, Jr. of the Northern District of Illinois partially granted dismissal of biometric violations against White Castle. Former employee Latrina Cothron sued the restaurant chain alleging that the company violated Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) by requiring her to use her fingerprint to access her workplace computer without seeking permission to disclose her biometric information to third parties.
h/t, Joe Cadillic