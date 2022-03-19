Financial Institution Reaches Settlement in Call Recording Class Action

Mar 192022
March 19, 2022 Business, Court, Featured News
Yaron Dori of Covington and Burling writes:
A financial institution and its vendor recently reached a $50 million settlement in a class action lawsuit for violating the call recording provision of the California Invasion of Privacy Act (“CIPA”). The settlement is nearly three times the size of the largest previous settlement under CIPA, which provides for damages of $5,000 per violation.
The case, Sat Narayan d/b/a Express Hauling et al v. Fifth Third Bank et al, arose from the alleged recording of telemarketing calls without the notice and consent of the call recipients.
