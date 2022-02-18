Fifth Circuit opinion in United Airlines vaccine mandate case conjures fiery dissent

 February 18, 2022

If there was a “GOAT” (“greatest of all time”) for blistering court opinion dissents, one in the Fifth Circuit this week would likely win any poll.

Daniel Conrad reports:

A U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ unpublished, per curiam decision rarely stirs the pot. But the Fifth Circuit’s decision Thursday in a lawsuit between United Airlines and its unvaccinated employees spurred one appellate judge to rebuke his colleagues in no uncertain terms.

Six of the airline’s employees filed a class-action federal lawsuit last September alleging that their employer’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate — according to which anyone who fails to receive a coronavirus vaccination will be indefinitely placed on unpaid leave — violated their rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

Read more at Courthouse News.

