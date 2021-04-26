FERPA 101: Duties, Processes, and Issues to Keep in Mind During Litigation

Apr 262021
 
 April 26, 2021  Posted by  Court, Laws, Youth & Schools

Foley Hoag writes:

As colleges and universities know, higher education institutions have a duty to protect the confidentiality of student records, codified in the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (“FERPA”), 20 U.S.C. § 1232g.  When such documents are requested in the course of litigation, FERPA dictates the processes and standards a school must apply in response.  The discussion that follows answers the following questions:

  • When if ever must a school provide student information to a third party during litigation?
  • May the student object to the release of their information, and if so, how?
  • What notice must a school give a student before providing student information to a third party?In particular,
  • How much advance notice must the student receive?
  • What methods of notice are adequate?
  • What information must the notice contain?

Read more on Security, Privacy & The Law.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.