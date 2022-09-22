Feds want drunk-driving detectors on all new cars after California crash that killed 9

 September 22, 2022  Posted by  Govt, Surveillance, U.S.

Richard Winton reports:

An investigation into a New Year’s Day crash in Avenal, Calif., in 2021 that killed nine people — including seven children — has prompted the National Transportation Safety Board to call for an alcohol-impairment detection system to be installed in all new cars.

The NTSB, which investigates the most severe traffic collisions along with other transit disasters, wants in-vehicle technology that tests all motorists for potential impairment.

Read more at L.A. Times.

