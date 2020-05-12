Feds: Tenn. can share COVID-19 patient info without violating HIPAA

WVLT reports:

The COVID-19 pandemic sparked the state of Tennessee to exercise an option allowing it to share Protected Health Information (PHI) with first responders. A memorandum of understanding allows the Tennessee Department of Health to release the names and addresses of Tennesseans diagnosed with the virus. The option was originally granted by the U.S. Department of Health in 1996 but wasn’t adopted and made effective effective until April 21, 2020.