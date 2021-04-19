Feds investigating Pasco schools giving student data to sheriff

Kathleen McGrory and Natalie Weber report:

The U.S. Department of Education has opened an investigation into whether the Pasco school district broke federal law by sharing private student information with the Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

The Tampa Bay Times reported in November that the school district shared information on student grades, discipline and attendance with the Sheriff’s Office, which used the data to compile a secret list of schoolchildren it believed could “fall into a life of crime.”

Read more on The Tampa Bay Times.

