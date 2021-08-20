Feds: Gladstone school violated student privacy rules

Aug 202021
August 20, 2021 Govt, Laws, U.S., Youth & Schools
Raymond Rendleman reports:
Federal officials recently found that the Gladstone School District had violated national regulations related to sharing students’ personally identifiable information.
District officials acknowledged that improper disclosure did occur as a parent alleged, according to Benjamin Ferraro, an analyst with the Student Privacy Policy Office of the U.S Department of Education. Last year a Gladstone teacher disclosed information related to a student’s attendance, participation and missing assignments to other students and parents through a software program.
