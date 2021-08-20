Feds: Gladstone school violated student privacy rules

Aug 202021
 
 August 20, 2021  Posted by  Govt, Laws, U.S., Youth & Schools

Raymond Rendleman reports:

Federal officials recently found that the Gladstone School District had violated national regulations related to sharing students’ personally identifiable information.

District officials acknowledged that improper disclosure did occur as a parent alleged, according to Benjamin Ferraro, an analyst with the Student Privacy Policy Office of the U.S Department of Education. Last year a Gladstone teacher disclosed information related to a student’s attendance, participation and missing assignments to other students and parents through a software program.

Read more on Portland Tribune.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.