Federal violation? Anchorage school district keeps student gender pronouns a secret from parents

Mar 182022
 
 March 18, 2022  Posted by  U.S., Youth & Schools

Suzanne Downing reports:

Parents logging into the Q/ParentConnection database in the Anchorage School District’s web pages can find up-to-date information about their students, including items such as grades, contact information, and class news. Some parents know this website as Zangle.

What they don’t see is what the school district officials can see — the student’s preferred pronoun. That information only shows up on the district’s side of the database — hidden from parents’ view.

One Anchorage parent, who is also a teacher, happened to notice the difference between the information shown to teachers and administrators, and information that she as a parent can see from the parent portal.

Read more at MustReadAlaska.

