Federal Judge Won’t Let Prosecutors Use Digital Cameras Seized from Accused U.S. Capitol Rioter Seen Boasting About ‘Fighting Cops’

Jun 122022
 
 June 12, 2022  Posted by  Court, Surveillance, U.S.

Adam Klasfeld reports:

Prosecutors cannot use digital cameras seized from an accused U.S. Capitol rioter seen boasting on YouTube about “fighting cops and shit,” a federal judge ruled on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb, a Joe Biden appointee, was among the slate of judicial nominees with a legal background as public defender, as part of the 46th president’s effort to promote diversity on the federal bench.

Read more at Law & Crime.

h/t, FourthAmendment.com

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.