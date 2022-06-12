Federal Judge Won’t Let Prosecutors Use Digital Cameras Seized from Accused U.S. Capitol Rioter Seen Boasting About ‘Fighting Cops’
Adam Klasfeld reports:
Prosecutors cannot use digital cameras seized from an accused U.S. Capitol rioter seen boasting on YouTube about “fighting cops and shit,” a federal judge ruled on Thursday.
U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb, a Joe Biden appointee, was among the slate of judicial nominees with a legal background as public defender, as part of the 46th president’s effort to promote diversity on the federal bench.
