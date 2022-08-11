Federal judge tosses lawyer’s suit over cellphone border search

Debra Cassens Weiss reports:

A federal judge in Texas has ruled against an immigration lawyer who contended that the government violated his constitutional rights when it seized his cellphone at the border.

U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman of the Northern District of Texas dismissed the lawsuit filed by Texas immigration lawyer Adam A. Malik in an Aug. 4 opinion. Malik’s January 2021 lawsuit contended that the search violated his expressive and associational rights under the First Amendment and his right to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures under the Fourth Amendment.

Pittman tossed the suit after concluding that Malik had no standing to assert some claims, and there was no constitutional violation supporting another claim.