Federal Judge Orders Texas To Suspend Restrictive Abortion Law

But even with the law on hold, abortion services in Texas may not instantly resume because doctors still fear that they could be sued without a more permanent legal decision.

Read more on HuffPost.

Over on Simple Justice, Scott Greenfield blogs about the order, writing, in part:

Activists against the law, of which there are many, don’t really care much about the “legal niceties” involved. The law, SB8, is bad (which it is) and must be stopped (which it must). Since there is no question but that it flies in the face of Roe and Casey, and there really isn’t any question given the state of abortion law at this point, concern about all the “technicalities” of law, from standing to jurisdiction, are irrelevant. It must be stopped no matter what, and they would have been just as happy with a one page decision that read “this law sucks and it’s stayed, so bite me, Texas.”

In a weird way, this might have been a more legitimate rationale for the stay than whatever took 113 pages to explain.