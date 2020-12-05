Federal Immigration and Customs Cannot Access Immigrant’s DMV Records Without Court Order

Raymond G. Lahoud of Norris McLaughlin writes:

On November 30, 2020, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the Rochester Judge’s decision to the lawsuit that sought to repeal the Driver’s License Access and Privacy Act, which allows immigrants without documents to apply and a receive driver’s license. The state of New York, as of December 16, 2020, allowed undocumented immigrants to receive driver’s licenses from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). This Act, nicknamed “Green Light law,” prevents federal immigration and customs from having access to any immigrant’s DMV records.

