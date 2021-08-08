Federal Employees Who Lie About Their Vaccination Status Could Be Fired or Imprisoned

Aug 082021
Ian Smith reports:
The Safer Federal Workforce Task Force has released more new guidance on the new COVID vaccination policies that President Biden announced last week. Among the new information is a stern warning for federal employees who might be tempted to lie about their vaccination status.
New FAQ’s on COVID Vaccinations
Shortly after Biden announced the new vaccination policies for federal employees, the Task Force issued guidance with more details on what federal employees and agencies could expect.
Read more on FedSmith. Note that declining to answer the question about whether you have been vaccinated is NOT providing false information.