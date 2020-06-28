Federal bills would restrict airport facial recognition

Jun 282020
June 28, 2020 Laws, Surveillance, U.S.
Ed Hasbrouck writes:
A bill introduced yesterday in both houses of Congress would, at least initially, prohibit all or most current and planned use of facial recognition or other biometric identification at US airports and borders by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
The Facial Recognition and Biometric Technology Moratorium Act of 2020 was introduced iby Sen. Edward Markey (D-MA) as S. 4084 and by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) as H.R. 7356.
