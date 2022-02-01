Fed authorities hire ‘data brokers’ to steal data

Dave Moore writes:

As if hacker losses from identity theft weren’t bad enough, federal and local police continue to evade Constitutional search and seizure limitations by hiring crooks to steal the personal records of innocent citizens.

Starting somewhere around the early to mid 2000’s, numerous federal agencies, including the departments of Justice, Homeland Security, the FBI, the U.S. Marshal’s Service and Immigrations and Customs, as well as police departments around the country started using so-called “data brokers” to gather personal information like phone records to aid in investigations.

This allowed them to bypass pesky subpoenas and search warrants, which are considered to be too annoying and time-consuming.