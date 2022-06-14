FDNY seeks firewall to stop doxxing, hacking of rescue workers’ personal data and to protect patients’ data
Carl Campanile reports:
The FDNY is seeking to build a digital firewall to protect the Big Apple’s thousands of rescue workers from cyberattacks, including “doxxing,” The Post has learned.
The department recently put out a call in the City Record for consultant services “for the development and implementation of protective strategies to address the cyber threat of doxxing and to provide resiliency for the security of personal information.”
