FCC to propose fines for U.S. cellphone carriers over consumer data disclosures

Feb 272020
 
David Shepardson reports:

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission is set to propose fining four major U.S. mobile phone companies at least $200 million in total for improperly disclosing some consumer real-time location data, two people briefed on the matter said on Thursday.

The FCC is expected to announce the proposed fines on AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc  by Friday. The companies will be able to challenge the fines before they become final and the precise amount could change – and possibly increase – the sources said.

Read more on Reuters.

