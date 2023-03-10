FBI finally admits to buying location data on Americans, horrifying experts

Mar 102023
March 10, 2023 Featured News, Govt, Surveillance, U.S.
Ashley Belanger reports:
At a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing yesterday, FBI Director Christopher Wray confirmed for the first time that the agency has in the past purchased the location data of US citizens without obtaining a warrant, Wired reported.
This revelation, which has alarmed privacy advocates, came after Sen. Ron Wyden (D–Ore.) asked Wray directly, “Does the FBI purchase US phone-geolocation information?” Wray’s response tiptoed around the question but provided a rare insight into how the FBI has used location data to surveil Americans without any court oversight.
Read more at Ars Technica.