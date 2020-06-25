FBI Expands Ability to Collect Cellphone Location Data, Monitor Social Media

Lee Fang reports:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation may be watching what you tweet and where people gather.

The federal law enforcement agency’s records show a growing focus on harnessing the latest private sector tools for mass surveillance, including recent contracts with companies that monitor social media posts and collect cellphone location data.

On May 26, as demonstrations around the country erupted over the police killing of George Floyd, the FBI signed an expedited agreement to extend its relationship with Dataminr, a company that monitors social media.

Read more on The Intercept.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

