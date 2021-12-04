FBI document shows what data can be obtained from encrypted messaging apps

Catalin Cimpanu recently reported:

A recently discovered FBI training document shows that US law enforcement can gain limited access to the content of encrypted messages from secure messaging services like iMessage, Line, and WhatsApp, but not to messages sent via Signal, Telegram, Threema, Viber, WeChat, or Wickr.

The document, obtained earlier this month following a FOIA request filed by Property of the People, a US nonprofit dedicated to government transparency, appears to contain training advice for what kind of data agents can obtain from the operators of encrypted messaging services and the legal processes they have to go through.

Dated to January 7, 2021, the document doesn’t include any new information but does a good job at providing an up-to-date summary of what type of information the FBI can currently obtain from each of the listed services.