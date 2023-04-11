FBI Denver has a good security tip for you

Apr 112023
 
 April 11, 2023  Posted by  Breaches, Misc, U.S.

On April 6, the FBI Denver Twitter account tweeted some good advice.

The FBI advice not to use publicly available chargers or USB ports in airports, hotels or other public spaces is good advice that some of us have been practicing for years now. When I travel, I carry my own charger and USB cord.

What the FBI is describing below, “juice jacking,” has always been a risk, but the risk and infections are reportedly increasing, so if you have not been practicing good security hygiene already, begin now. Carry your own charger and cord if you think you may need to charge your device while you are out.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.