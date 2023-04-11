FBI Denver has a good security tip for you

On April 6, the FBI Denver Twitter account tweeted some good advice.
The FBI advice not to use publicly available chargers or USB ports in airports, hotels or other public spaces is good advice that some of us have been practicing for years now. When I travel, I carry my own charger and USB cord.
What the FBI is describing below, “juice jacking,” has always been a risk, but the risk and infections are reportedly increasing, so if you have not been practicing good security hygiene already, begin now. Carry your own charger and cord if you think you may need to charge your device while you are out.
Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping centers. Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices. Carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead. pic.twitter.com/9T62SYen9T
